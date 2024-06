IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, issues yellow alert for five days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana for the next five days.

The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until June 23.

Amid thunderstorm forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert until Sunday

Due to the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert that will remain valid until Sunday.

Today, thunderstorms are expected in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Khammam, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.

Tomorrow, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu may witness rainfall.

On June 21, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad are expected to see thunderstorms and lightning, IMD Hyderabad forecasted.

The northern districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, and B. Kothagudem, will receive thunderstorms and lightning.

On Sunday, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Suryapet, Khammam, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad will witness rainfall.

Rainfall expected in Hyderabad until Saturday

While thunderstorms are forecasted in various districts of Telangana, in Hyderabad, rainfall is expected until Saturday. Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are expected on June 22.

Rainfall is expected in all zones of Hyderabad, i.e., Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Yesterday, Mulugu received the highest rainfall in Telangana, i.e., 96.3 mm.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall, i.e., 3.5 mm, was received at Shaikpet.