IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy rainfall today, issues orange alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted very heavy rainfall today and issued an orange alert for many districts of Telangana.

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds towards the evening or night.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall until Friday

The department further forecasted heavy rainfall in various districts of Telangana state until Friday.

Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall or thundershowers until Thursday. However, the department has issued a yellow alert for the city only for today.

For the entire state, the yellow alert issued by IMD Hyderabad continues until July 19.

Rains lashed Telangana last night

Last night, rainfall not only lashed Hyderabad but also in various districts of Telangana.

The highest rainfall, 159.3 mm, was witnessed in Mancherial.

In Hyderabad, traffic snarls were witnessed in various localities. Waterlogging problems were faced in many areas of the city.

The highest rainfall in the city, 94.8 mm, was witnessed in Khairatabad.

So far, Telangana has received normal rainfall in the current southwest monsoon. The state received an average rainfall of 244.5 mm against the normal rainfall of 221.2 mm, a deviation of 11 percent.

The highest deviation, 69 percent, was witnessed in Jogulamba Gadwal. The district received 200.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 118.6 mm.

Hyderabad has received 182 mm of rainfall so far in the current southwest monsoon against the normal rainfall of 170.2 mm, a seven percent deviation.

Now, Telangana is going to receive more downpours in the next few days as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.