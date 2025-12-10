IMD Hyderabad issues cold wave warning as winter season intensifies

Weather department has forecast mist or hazy conditions to prevail during morning hours.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th December 2025 12:09 pm IST|   Updated: 10th December 2025 12:14 pm IST
Hyderabad experiences summer during day, winter at night
Representational photo

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a cold wave warning for Telangana for three days as winter season intensifies in the state. It is valid for various districts of the state.

As per the weather department, the warning is valid till December 12.

Temperature dips to single digit

During the intervening night of December 9 and 10, the temperatures in the city declined to single digits.

Amid the winter cold wave warning by IMD Hyderabad, the city’s lowest minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees was recorded in Moinabad.

Following are the areas which witnessed intense winter:

  1. Moinabad (6.6 degrees celsius)
  2. Ibrahimpatnam (7.7 degrees celsius)
  3. HCU Serlingampally (8.4 degrees celsius)
  4. Rajendranagar (9.2 degrees celsius)
  5. MoulaAli (9.4 degrees celsius)
  6. BHEL (10.5 degrees celsius)
  7. Gachibowli (11.4 degrees celsius)
  8. Qutbullapur (11.9 degrees celsius)
  9. West Maredpally (12.4 degrees celsius)
  10. Hayathnagar (12.7 degrees celsius)
  11. Kishanbagh (12.8 degrees celsius)
  12. Musheerabad (12.9 degrees celsius)
  13. Himayatnagar (12.9 degrees celsius)
  14. Charminar (12.9 degrees celsius)
  15. Begumpet (13.5 degrees celsius)
  16. Neredmet (13.5 degrees celsius)
  17. Golkonda (13.7 degrees celsius)
  18. Tirumalgiri (14 degrees celsius)

Apart from winter cold wave, IMD forecasts mist in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast mist or hazy conditions to prevail during morning hours.

Such weather conditions are likely to prevail till Saturday, December 13.

In view of the expected winter cold wave forecast, residents need to plan their travels accordingly, especially during the early morning and late night.

