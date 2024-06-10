IMD Hyderabad issues rainfall alert; dark clouds hover over city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as rainfall is expected in many districts of Telangana.

Even in Hyderabad, dark clouds hover over many areas of the city.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in all zones

The weather department has forecasted rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in all zones of the city today. The city may see rainfall until June 13.

Additionally, the department has predicted three days of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in various districts of Telangana.

According to the department, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to see rainfall today.

Tomorrow, apart from the above districts, Nirmal will also witness rainfall, IMD Hyderabad forecasted.

On June 12, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam are likely to see downpours.

Southwest monsoon

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon rainfall that hit Telangana districts including Hyderabad ahead of the forecast made by the IMD arrived in Mumbai too on Sunday.

Following the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, the IMD said, “Mumbai can anticipate thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a probability of realisation between 51 and 75 per cent. Neighbouring areas such as Raigad and Ratnagiri stand a higher chance of experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and its neighbouring district Kolhapur, emphasising heavy to very heavy rainfall in most areas.”

Though the monsoon rains are expected to hit Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, for the next few months, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next three days.