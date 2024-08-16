IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm warning, yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm warning for today.

The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert amid thunderstorm warning

The department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad, it has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds for today.

The forecast is valid for all zones of the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Meanwhile, rainfall has already started in some parts of the city.

Rainfall lashed city yesterday

Yesterday, the city experienced heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall, 87.5 mm, was recorded in Musheerabad mandal.

In Telangana as a whole, the highest rainfall, 107.8 mm, was recorded in Sangareddy district.

While IMD Hyderabad forecasted thunderstorms, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, has predicted very humid conditions until the afternoon, followed by sudden cumulonimbus storms.

HyderabadRains



There is high probability for development of powerful stagnant thunderstorms yet again today furing late afternoon – night, conditions are very favourable just like yesterday. It will be very humid till afternoon, thereafter sudden cumulonimbus storms ahead



Plan… https://t.co/qktqc22Kue — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 16, 2024

The anticipated rainfall, thunderstorm by IMD Hyderabad are likely to increase the total rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon season.