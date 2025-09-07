IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert as rains loom

The forecast is valid for northern and western districts of the state on September 9 and 10.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2025 10:43 am IST
IMD issues yellow and orange alerts in several districts in Telangana till August 19.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert and forecasted rains in Telangana.

The alert is valid for Hyderabad and many other districts in the state.

Alert for northern, western districts

IMD Hyderabad’s forecast is valid for northern and western districts of the state on September 9 and 10.

MS Teachers

The districts include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecasted rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Sunday and Monday, the department has forecast a partly cloudy sky.

In view of the weather forecasts, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2025 10:43 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button