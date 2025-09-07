IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert as rains loom

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert and forecasted rains in Telangana.

The alert is valid for Hyderabad and many other districts in the state.

Alert for northern, western districts

IMD Hyderabad’s forecast is valid for northern and western districts of the state on September 9 and 10.

The districts include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecasted rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Sunday and Monday, the department has forecast a partly cloudy sky.

In view of the weather forecasts, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.