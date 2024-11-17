IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert, forecasts temperature drop

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana as minimum temperatures are likely to drop.

The weather department has forecast temperatures in the range of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius in some districts of the state.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts dip in temperatures in 11 districts

According to the department, temperatures are likely to remain low from today until November 20 in Adilabad, Jagtial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla.

In Peddapalli, Mulugu, Karimnagar, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, a drop in temperatures is expected on November 19 and 20.

Also Read Man falls ill after eating biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky until November 20. It has also predicted misty or hazy conditions during the morning hours.

Rainfall recorded in some districts

Yesterday, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Narayanpet, Suryapet, Kumuram Bheem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Sangareddy experienced light rainfall ranging between 0.5 mm and 3.8 mm, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society.

Several districts also recorded minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius. However, in Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures remained above 20 degrees Celsius.

In light of the yellow alert issued by IMD Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to decline in various districts across the state.