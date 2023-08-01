IMD issues yellow alert as Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall today

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 1st August 2023 10:34 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as the city is likely to receive rainfall today.

BookMyMBBS

According to the weather department, all six zones of the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers today.

Apart from Hyderabad, the department has also issued a yellow alert for most parts of Telangana state.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Short spell of heavy rainfall hits Hyderabad, throws life out of gear

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in Hyderabad and other districts of the state until August 3, 2023.

Yesterday, Kamareddy received the highest rainfall in Telangana, recording 74.8 mm. In the capital city, the highest rainfall of 57.3 mm was recorded in Tirumalagiri.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 1st August 2023 10:34 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button