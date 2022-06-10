IMD predicts rainfall in Hyderabad from June 11

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad on June 11, 12, 13, and 14.

The city may also witness rainfall tonight as the weather department has also predicted rainfall in Hyderabad on June 10.

Although the department has not issued rainfall warming, it predicted that the temperature in Hyderabad will be less than 36 degrees Celsius from June 11 to 14.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are also likely to see rainfall over the next four days.

The maximum temperature in almost all districts will be less than 36 degrees Celsius.

Delayed Monsoon in Hyderabad

The entry of the southwest monsoon in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana got delayed due to weak sea winds in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. It is likely that the monsoon will enter the state on June 12.

Between June 1 and 8, the monsoon reported a deficit of 42 percent which is a huge departure from the long period average (LPA).

From the current year, the IMD has introduced the new rainfall normal called the LPA based on rainfall data from 1971 to 2020 for the southwest monsoon season replacing the earlier rainfall normal that was based on data from 1961 to 2010.