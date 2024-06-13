Immediate heart surgery gives new lease of life 50-year-old Indian Haj pilgrim

A 50-year-old Indian pilgrim underwent a life-saving heart surgery at King Abdullah Medical City, which is a part of the Makkah Health Cluster, after suffering a severe heart attack in Saudi Arabia.

The surgery was performed immediately to save the pilgrim’s life, who was at risk, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Makkah Health Cluster reported that the pilgrim, in his 50s, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain and shortness of breath. Medical professionals who received information about the case via a designated hotline quickly diagnosed the condition as a serious heart problem.

Subsequently, the pilgrim was rushed into the operating room for emergency surgery. His condition necessitated an open-heart surgery.

The team successfully opened one obstructed artery and inserted a stent.

Meanwhile, his family was overjoyed to learn that the surgery was successful. They expressed their gratitude to the medical team at King Abdullah Medical City for their exceptional care.

Pertinently, the Indian pilgrims can lodge their grievances through the Haj Suvidha app for necessary action by the official team.