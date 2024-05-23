In a 1st, Indian Haj pilgrims take high-speed Harmain train to Makkah

Jeddah: For the first time, a section of Indian Haj pilgrims will reach the holy city of Makkah in Harmain Train, a high-speed rail, upon their arrival in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport Terminal 1 commonly known as the new terminal.

Pilgrims arriving from Mumbai will reach Makkah in high speed rail this year, according to Indian Consul General Md. Shahid Alam.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, he said that this year most Indian pilgrims were accommodated in Markazi, central area of Madinah, near to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

In another significant development, Indian pilgrims will be accommodated in Zone One to Four in Mina, according to him.

Shahid Alam stated that a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are coming for Haj and among them 1,40,020 pilgrims facilitated by the Indian Central Haj Committee.

This year, 5,000 women without Mahram will be performing Haj and exclusive women staff being deployed to look after them during their stay in Saudi Arabia, said Indian consul general. He highlighted that an exclusive women’s hospital with 30 bed capacity is being set up for these women pilgrims.

Exlusive Female Hospital set up by IHPO in Makkah for Indian female Haj Pilgrims.



The 30 bedded hospital is being managed by all female medical staff sent from India for duty in Haj 2024.



Here are few glimpses of the Hospital

— Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (@hajmission) May 21, 2024

The top Indian Diplomat said that every day 4000 pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia. Also, the same number of pilgrims are moving from Madinah to Makkah.

He said that so far 52,000 pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia, among them 30,000 camped in Madinah and the rest were moved to Makkah.

He urged pilgrims not to pick any unattended item in Haram as it can land them into legal troubles. Numerous innocent Indian pilgrims detained by security personnel for picking up unattended items in the Haram Sharif area.

“We urge Indian pilgrims not to pick any item which is not belonging to them and found inside the Haram Sharif area”, appealed Indian Consul General.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the top diplomat cautioned pilgrims not to touch any item that was found in Haram courtyards and not belonging to them.

The Indian pilgrims can lodge their grievances through the Haj Suvidha app and all grievances are being addressed by the official team, he noted.