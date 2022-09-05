Immersion of lord Ganesh idols

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th September 2022 8:11 am IST
Immersion of lord Ganesh idols
Chennai: Volunteers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival at Pattinambakkam in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Bengaluru: Volunteers carry idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in Bengaluru, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Volunteers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival at Pattinambakkam in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Volunteers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival at Pattinambakkam in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Immersion of idols during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival at Pattinambakkam in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Volunteers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival at Pattinambakkam in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Bengaluru: Immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh using a crane during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in Bengaluru, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

