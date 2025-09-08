Immersion row: Fishermen’s body seeks action against Lalbaugcha Raja mandal

Mumbai: A fishermen’s organisation on Monday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate criminal proceedings against office-bearers of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for alleged mismanagement during the idol immersion and ill treatment of devotees.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister and police authorities via email, Devendra Tandel, president of Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, claimed the immersion of the idol took place during a lunar eclipse because of a delayed immersion procession, which has hurt the faith of devotees of Lord Ganesh.

On Saturday, Mumbai’s most iconic Lalbaug Raja idol was stuck at Girgaon Chowpatty for hours due to high tide and other reasons.

The idol was finally immersed in the Arabian Sea at around 9:15 pm on Sunday, more than 12 hours after it arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty and 32 hours after it set out from Lalbaug at 12:30 pm on Saturday. Generally, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea before 9 am.

Also Read Ganesh idol immersion: Seven die in Maharashtra and MP

A controversy has erupted over the delayed immersion and the alleged use of a raft constructed in Gujarat instead of letting the local fishermen community do the immersion.

Tandel also accused the mandal’s managing committee of “commercialising the festival” and causing “physical and mental harassment” to ordinary devotees during darshan.

Tandel referred to viral videos allegedly showing volunteers of Lalbaugcha Raja mandal and private security personnel misbehaving with devotees, including an incident involving a young girl.

He said the patience of the devotees has come to an end after watching this video.

The letter demanded criminal action against those responsible for the alleged physical and mental harassment, an inquiry into the immersion mishap, immediate changes to the darshan arrangements to curb VIP culture and crowding, and granting the traditional honour of performing the immersion rites to the Koli community, which, according to Tandel, originally installed the Lalbaugcha Raja idol decades ago.

Tandel has also sought an urgent meeting under the Chief Minister’s chairmanship with officials, mandal members, and community representatives to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

A message sent to Balasaheb Kamble, president of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal, on WhatsApp for reaction didn’t elicit any response.