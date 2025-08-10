Implement Ayushman Bharat in Telangana: Kishan Reddy to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Union Coal minister G Kishan Reddy called for the immediate implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Telangana, stressing its “vital role in providing accessible healthcare for all, particularly senior citizens.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the Telangana Marketing cum Distribution Warehouse for Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana in Uppal, Reddy criticised the previous BRS-led state government’s neglect of Ayushman Bharat and urged the current administration to adopt the scheme without delay.

Also Read KCR not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in TS: Kishan Reddy

He said that the Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme allows senior citizens aged 70 and above to receive medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakhs at any hospital across India, irrespective of their assets or pension.

Reddy stated that the newly established warehouse in Uppal will serve as a medical depot, ensuring affordable medicines through the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, where drug prices are 50 percent to 90 percent lower than market rates.

Joined the Inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana – Telangana Marketing and Distribution Warehouse at Lorven Pharma & Surgicals, Uppal, Hyderabad today, alongside Hon'ble Governor of Telangana Shri @Jishnu_Devvarma ji.



This facility will streamline the… pic.twitter.com/nHvJqlBuPM — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 10, 2025

He joined the inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Telangana Marketing and Distribution Warehouse today at Lorven Pharma & Surgicals, alongside the Governor Jishnu Devvarma.