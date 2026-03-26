Residents flag illegal construction in Jubilee Hills, GHMC to take action

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, March 25, asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take action on a representation filed by members of the Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society against unauthorized construction works by a cafe.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a petition filed by two members who alleged that the House Building Society had gone against the sanctioned building plan by allowing Caffe Jubilee to undertake construction and unauthorized commercial activities in the community hall, Times of India reported.

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According to the petitioners, GHMC had granted permission in November 2013 for a structure consisting of a sub-cellar, a parking cellar and two upper floors intended exclusively for a community hall for the society members.

Hearing the matter, the court directed GHMC to take appropriate action on the property within three weeks.