Telangana HC stays Jubilee Hills land acquisition for road project

The land was required for a 120-ft wide road connecting Road No. 45 to Durgam Cheruvu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 9:47 pm IST
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Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court recently stayed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) move to acquire 5,186.14 square yards of private land in Jubilee Hill’s Road No. 45.

The land was required for a 120-ft wide road connecting Road No 45 to Durgam Cheruvu. However, petitioners alleged that GHMC failed to declare any resettlement area for the affected families and did not properly consider the owners’ objections.

The court also noted that the requirement of publishing the acquisition notice in two daily newspapers, one in a regional language, was not followed, and the notice had been published on a non-official website, www.thefreedompress.in.

Subhan Haleem

Hearing the argument, Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed GHMC to file a detailed counter and posted the matter to April 7 for further hearing.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 9:47 pm IST

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