Implement caste census now or you will see next PM do it: Rahul to Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the nation’s demand for a caste census immediately otherwise he would see the next PM do it.

No power can stop a nationwide caste census, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X in Hindi, tagging a post by the Congress on a “mood of the nation poll” by a media group which said 74 per cent people in August said a caste census must be conducted, up from the 59 per cent in February this year.

“Modi ji, if you are thinking of stopping the caste census, you are dreaming – no power can stop it now! India’s order has arrived – soon 90 per cent Indians will support and demand caste census,” Gandhi said on X.

“Implement the order now, or you will see the next Prime Minister do this,” the Congress leader said.

His remarks came a day after he pressed the demand for a nationwide “caste census” and said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step should be taken in their interest.

He had also said for the Congress, the “caste census” is the foundation and a tool for policy making.

Addressing the “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” in Prayagraj, Gandhi had said, “Ninety per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census.”

Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, Gandhi had said, “For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making. It is a tool for policy making. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census.” He had said just like the Constitution, the “caste census” is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress.

“Just like our Constitution, which is a guide in a way and it is being attacked every day, a caste census, a socio-economic survey, an institutional survey will be our second guide,” he said.

“We want the data. How many Dalits, OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribals, women, minorities, general caste people are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census,” Gandhi added