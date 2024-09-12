Implement secular, not selective HYDRA: BJP MP to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: BJP MP D Arvind demanded chief minister A Revanth Reddy to implement demolitions by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) without “showing any bias in the name of caste, creed, religion or geographical boundaries”.

Addressing media after the BJP legislative party meeting at the assembly on Thursday, he dared the chief minister to implement a “secular HYDRAA” and not a ‘selective HYDRAA.’

Wondering whether HYDRA is carrying out the demolitions in full tank level and buffer zones of irrigation tanks with any proper plan, he said that even if the encroachments were removed from the FTL and buffer zones, the water from these tanks will ultimately join the Musi River, which is already encroached on both sides of its banks.

“Does he have the guts to remove the encroachments on both sides of the Musi River,” Arvind asked, referring to the rejuvenation of Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, where houses were constructed and allotted to those who had encroached the river, after which the rejuvenation efforts were made.

Arvind opined that HYDRA’s policy shouldn’t change once every couple of days, and needed to be consistent. Addressing media in Karimnagar on Thursday, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay demanded that action be taken against the officials who gave permissions for construction of illegal structures in FTL and buffer zones of tanks.

Questioning the chief minister as to why the Telangana government is fearing to remove encroachments from the old city in Hyderabad, Arvind asked the state government to have a proper plan with clear guidelines before demolishing the encroachments on the nalas and tanks.

“Like we don’t know which direction the tentacles of a Hydra could do, even this HYDRAA seems to have lost its direction,” he quipped.

BJP to hold ‘Rythu Deeksha’ on September 20 tentatively

Speaking on the occasion, BJLP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy announced that the earlier plan of the party to hold Rythu Deeksha on September 5, was rescheduled to be held on September 20 (tentatively). The protest is aimed to exert pressure on the Telangana government to complete its promise of waiving-off the loans of all the farmers who had accumulated debt to the tune of Rs 2 lakh, and also to demand it to implement Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance scheme for the present Kharif season.