Important to capture Artyomovsk to expand operations: Shoigu

Moscow: Russian troops are continuing efforts to take control of the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut in Ukrainian), which has seen relentless fighting in recent says, as it is an important defence hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbass, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

“Taking (Artyomovsk) under control will allow further offensive actions deep into the defence of the armed forces of Ukraine,” he said, RT reported.

As well as being a stronghold for Ukraine’s forces, Artyomovsk is part of a 70-km-long line of defence created by Kiev since fighting began in Donbass in 2014.

In a months-long campaign, Russian forces have systematically captured settlements around the city and have been surrounding Artyomovsk from the north, south, and east.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, meanwhile, has repeatedly insisted that he would not surrender the city, despite his Western backers and military advisers reportedly urging him to cut his losses and withdraw.

Shoigu also said that Russian forces have taken the settlements of Nikolaevka, Dvurechnoe, Krasnaya Gora, Gryanikovka and Paraskovievka, and the “American strategy of ‘breaking Russia by force of arms'” had failed.

“Western countries are increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, expanding training programmes for Ukrainian army personnel.

“At the same time, the support of the Kiev regime by NATO countries is not leading to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield,” he added, noting that Kiev’s losses have significantly increased.

According to the minister, in February alone the casualties suffered by Ukraine’s armed forces increased by more than 40 per cent compared to January and amounted to over 11,000 servicemen.

“In this regard, the Kiev regime’s indifference towards its people is surprising,” Shoigu noted, adding that Kiev doesn’t seem to care how many people die.

Russia’s priority, on the other hand, remains the preservation of the life and health of personnel and civilians, he stressed.