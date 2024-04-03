Imran Khan allocated 7 cells in jail: Punjab govt tells court

Lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab government on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court that seven cells instead of one have been allocated for convicted former prime minister Imran Khan in the Adiala jail for his security.

The LHC was hearing a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers forum president Afzaal Azeem Pahat about the security risks to the life of the party’s founder Khan in the high-security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where he is currently incarcerated.

“Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Khalid Ishaq told the court that an accommodation of six cells had been made for Imran Khan in addition to his cell to ensure proper security for him,” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

“One personnel is deployed on security of 10 inmates in Adiala jail, however, security of Mr Khan is given to 14 personnel,” the official added.

The court was also informed that the monthly expense for Khan’s security in jail is PKR 1.2 million.

Extra CCTV cameras have also been installed for the 71-year-old former premier’s security.

“The daily food for Imran Khan is cooked in a kitchen exclusively dedicated to him. It is not used for any other inmate,” the AGP told the court.

The petitioner said that due to security threats, the jail authorities have imposed restrictions on meetings with the PTI founder.

Asserting that the former prime minister’s life was at risk in jail, he said that an order should be issued to provide complete protection to Khan.

Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan adjourned the matter till April 16.

Khan has been in jail since August last year in several cases.