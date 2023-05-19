Imran Khan appears at anti-terrorism court

Lahore: Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan appears before an anti-terrorism court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023. The ATC granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in three terrorism cases. (PTI Photo)
Lahore: Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan leaves to appear before an anti-terrorism court under heavy security, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Lahore: Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan appears before an anti-terrorism court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023. The ATC granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in three terrorism cases. (PTI Photo)
Lahore: Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan arrives at his residence after appearing before an anti-terrorism court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023. The ATC granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in three terrorism cases. (PTI Photo)

