Imran Khan claims Ranbir, Ranveer, Shahid earn over Rs 30 crore

Hyderabad: Imran Khan is a Bollywood actor best known for films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. After being away from the big screen for several years, he is now set to return with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, marking a much talked about comeback.

Imran Khan opens up on actor remuneration

In a recent conversation with Samdish on his podcast, Imran spoke openly about how money and stardom influence the industry. When asked about how much A list actors earn today, he made a blunt claim about the current pay scale.

“If you’re an A-lister in theatrical films today, you’re not earning less than Rs. 30 crore per film. Anyone my age, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, they are not earning less than Rs. 30 crore. I would be surprised if any of them are earning less than that,” Imran said.

“Casting is all based on budget,” Imran says

Imran also discussed Bollywood’s casting approach and said decisions are often driven by budgets more than suitability for a role. While talking about Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, he revealed that the part he played was first offered to Ajay Devgn, who began preparing for the film but later exited during the preparation stage. Imran said Vishal Bhardwaj then approached him for the role.

Sharing his view on how casting works, Imran said, “The approach to casting is all based on budget, even now. It has nothing to do with the actor. Nobody cares whether you’re the right actor for the role. They’re just thinking, ‘How much money can I get with him?’ That’s how I ended up being cast in Matru. On my back, they could get an X amount of money.”

Imran questions the pay gap in films

Imran also pointed to the widening difference between what leading actors earn and what the rest of the cast and crew make. He said that if one compares the scale of a lead actor’s pay to everyone else working on a film, there comes a moment when the numbers “won’t make sense.”

Imran will next be seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. The film also stars Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, and others, with Aamir Khan set to make a special appearance. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.