Imran Khan reports vision loss in jail, alleges health care denial

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is reportedly facing a loss of vision in his right eye and has complained about denial of health services in jail while showing satisfaction with the security and food being provided, it has emerged.

Advocate Salman Safdar, who was appointed amicus curiae to visit Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, formally submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday a report regarding incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan’s living conditions amid concern from his party over his treatment.

The PTI shared the eight-page report with the media, providing a rare window to look at the drab jail life of a man who was once a heartthrob for many during his days as a cricketer.

Safdar wrote that he reached Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail at 2 pm and at 2:35 pm he met Khan in a room in the presence of the superintendent and deputy superintendent of the jail.

According to the report submitted to the court, Khan said that he has been complaining of decreased vision for the last three months “although his vision was completely fine until October”.

At the beginning of the interview, the petitioner (Khan) insisted that before addressing the general and overall living conditions, he wished to bring to the lawyer’s notice “a very serious and pressing concern”.

Khan informed about the “rapid and substantial loss of vision over the preceding three months”, according to the report.

“However, this concern of his was neither taken seriously nor addressed by the relevant jail authorities,” it said.

According to the report, Khan complained to the jail superintendent that he was experiencing “blurred vision”, but the jail authorities did not take any action.

“With the passage of time, his vision in his right eye completely stopped. After that, a doctor from PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) was called to examine him.”

Khan said that he was “diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye”.

Safdar wrote that he observed during the meeting that Khan “appeared visibly perturbed and deeply distressed by the loss of vision and the absence of timely and specialised medical intervention”.

“Throughout the meeting, the petitioner’s eyes were watery, and he repeatedly used a tissue to wipe them, reflecting physical discomfort,” he wrote.

The report states that the jail superintendent told Safdar that Dr. Muhammad Arif of PIMS hospital is taking care of Khan and the doctors on duty in the jail check his blood pressure and oxygen levels three times a day.

According to the lawyer, Khan said that due to his age, regular blood tests are required but this is not happening. He said that earlier his personal doctors were given access to him, but since he “complained of reduced vision, his personal doctors were not given access”.

Khan said that being 73 years old, he also feels the need to get his teeth examined, but despite repeated requests, no dentist has examined him in two years.

Imran Khan’s daily routine in jail

The report also provides details about daily activities of Khan in the jail.

“The petitioner described that his daily routine varies between summer and winter. He takes breakfast at around 9:45 am, followed by recitation of the Holy Quran from approximately 11:30 am for about an hour. He then undertakes physical exercise using the limited equipment available to him, including an exercise bike, two 9-kilogram weights, and a bar.

“At around 1:15 pm, after showering, he is permitted to access the strolling shed within the secured compound, where he may sit or walk. Lunch is taken between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm, and at 5:00 pm he is again allowed a brief walk. From approximately 5:30 pm until 10:00 am the following morning, he remains confined to his cell,” according to the report.

It also gave details about food. “The petitioner stated that for breakfast in the morning he consumes a cup of coffee, porridge and a few dates. For lunch, his main meal of the day, (the petitioner informed that the weekly meal plan is selected by him and is self-financed by his family) comprised two days of chicken, two days of meat, two days of lentils (daal), and/or two days of ‘chaat’ /snacks.”

He further stated that bottled drinking water is available to him. “As for dinner, the petitioner stated that he does not take a full meal and instead consumes fruit, milk and dates,” according to the report.

It stated that Khan’s designated cell contains a chair, table, bed, and a hanger. He further stated that lighting and ventilation are sufficient during both daytime and night-time. Moreover, Khan stated that no utensils, cutlery, or crockery are kept inside the cell.

Khan has also been provided with a servant, who is a convicted person in the jail.

He stated that a servant has been deputed to assist with washing and cleaning, including changing bedding and maintaining cleanliness of the cell and washroom.

Khan “expressed no complaint in this regard and stated that he is satisfied with the cleanliness arrangements. He further stated that toiletries are provided whenever demanded”.

As far as the amenities are concerned, Khan stated for winter, a small-sized heater/blower is available in his cell and that hot water is available at all times.

However, he stated that the summer months are particularly difficult “due to extreme heat and humidity”, coupled with inadequate control of insects and mosquitoes.

He added that although he uses mosquito repellent protection and has a room cooler, these measures do not sufficiently mitigate the prevailing conditions.

“As a result, the summer period remains especially challenging and adversely affects his ability to rest and the quality of his sleep,” according to the report.

Conditions of Khan’s jail cell

Safdar stated that he was taken to Cell No. 2, where Khan has been confined. He stated that at the entrance of the cell, an iron-rod structure was observed, with a plastic sheet affixed to provide protection from wind.

“Inside the cell, the undersigned observed three high-voltage light bulbs, one ceiling fan, one blower heater, two tables, one wall clock, one bed, one chair, and one small rack. A 32-inch Haier television was affixed on the wall; however, upon the undersigned’s request to have it operated, the television was found to be non-functional,” according to the report.

“No cupboard was observed inside the cell, as a result of which the majority of the petitioner’s clothing was hung on five hangers. Furthermore, upon inspection, the chair provided in the cell was found to be uncomfortable.”

The bedding consisted of one single-bed mattress, four pillows, and two blankets. It was further observed that five pairs of shoes or trainers were placed under the bed.

“A grey-coloured carpet mat was observed on the floor of the cell. The undersigned further observed the presence of the petitioner’s toiletries and personal belongings, including a prayer mat and a ‘tasbeeh’ (prayer counter). Two towels were also present.”

Additionally, approximately 100 books were observed, placed on one of the tables, along with two wrapped apples, two dumbbells, and personal care items, including tissue papers, mouthwash, an air freshener, shaving gel and a shaving kit.

“Within the cell, a toilet measuring approximately 4½ x 4½ feet was observed, partitioned by a five-foot-high wall having no ceiling. Outside the toilet area, a wash basin with access to both hot and cold water was present, along with a mirror. With regard to cleanliness, some room for improvement in sanitary conditions of the toilet was observed,” it stated.

With regard to ventilation, the cell has two openings measuring approximately 2 x 2 feet, located on opposite ends of the ceiling, providing for cross-ventilation. However, despite the toilet located within the cell, there is no exhaust system installed, it said.

According to the report, Khan expressed satisfaction with his security arrangements, living conditions inside the prison and the provision of food.

In the report, Safdar recommended that Khan’s eye disease be given “serious attention” and that a team of experts examine him.

He suggested that Khan’s personal doctors should also be given access, he should be provided with the books he wants and allowed to meet his relatives and talk to his sons.

He should also be allowed to meet lawyers, arrangements should be made to protect Khan’s cell from flies and mosquitoes and a refrigerator should be provided to store food, the report said.