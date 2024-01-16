Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were indicted by a local court in the “un-Islamic” nikah (marriage deed) case on Tuesday, a media outlet reported.

Imran, the former Prime Minister who was removed from power in April 2022, and his wife have denied all charges in the case registered by Bushra’s former husband, Khawar Maneka, last month, The News reported.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah read out the charges in the court set up in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, with the PTI supreme leader in his presence. However, Bushra did not appear, which annoyed the judge as previous indictments were postponed because of her absence.

During the Tuesday’s hearing the court expressed displeasure about Bushra’s absence and questioned how she could leave without the court’s permission.

To this, her lawyer Usman Gill said that his client had left for the hospital owing to her ill health, the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the prosecution objected to Bushra’s medical report saying that it fails to mention any particular treatment — that the accused has gone through.

“You are repeatedly seeking exemption (from appearing before the court) by submitting medical reports,” the court said while addressing Bushra’s counsel, adding that exemption is sought by one who is not present in court.

The development comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on Bushra’s plea seeking dismissal of Maneka’s case.

In her petition, Bushra — via her lawyer Barrister Salman Akram Raja — contended the admissibility of Maneka’s petition saying that a trial court has no jurisdiction to hear it while also urging the court to declare “null and void” the order of the additional sessions judge East on January 11.

Last month, Maneka had moved a district and sessions court in Islamabad challenging Imran and Bushra’s marriage. His plea was submitted only a day after petitioner Muhamad Hanif withdrew a similar petition challenging the nikah of the PTI chief “due to technical reasons”, the report said.