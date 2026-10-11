Imran Khan’s girlfriend Lekha shares BTS of their detention

Mumbai: A police vehicle is hardly the setting for a romantic selfie, but Lekha Washington found a moment for one with boyfriend Imran Khan. After police detained the couple during a protest in Mumbai on Saturday, October 10, Lekha shared a picture with the actor and added a playful caption: “Romance ho to aisi.”

The photograph showed the two smiling together despite the circumstances. Imran also kept his Instagram update light, sharing a picture from inside a police van with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.” Their posts offered followers a glimpse of the detention as news of the police action spread.

Police detained Imran and Lekha at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for a demonstration supporting the CJP protest call. Speaking to the media, Imran said he had come in his personal capacity and was not representing an organisation. He questioned restrictions on people’s movement and their ability to express themselves.

The actor’s appearance at the protest drew supportive messages online, with several users praising him for showing up. Some also referenced his debut film, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, drawing a connection to its memorable “Ranjhore ke Rathore” storyline. Actress Saiyami Kher was among those who expressed support.

Lekha later shared further updates and confirmed that they were safe following their release. While the day began with a protest and took an unexpected turn with their detention, her brief “romance” caption added a personal moment to the couple’s account of what happened.