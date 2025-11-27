Imran Khan’s son demands proof of life amid death rumours

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s younger son, Kasim Khan, has urged authorities to provide proof of life, claiming his father is being held in a death cell with no transparency over his condition.

His appeal follows unverified social media rumours alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had been killed inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The claims spread rapidly on Wednesday, November 26, after a X account Afghanistan Times alleged—without providing evidence—that “credible sources” had informed them that Imran Khan had been murdered and that his body had been moved out of the prison.

Responding to the rumours, Adiala Jail authorities on Wednesday categorically rejected the claims regarding Imran Khan’s health, describing the social media posts as baseless. Officials said the PTI founder was in “completely good health” and dismissed the online speculation.

In a post on X on Thursday, November 27, Kasim voiced serious concern over the conditions under which his father is being held. He said Imran Khan had spent the past six weeks in solitary confinement in a death cell, with zero transparency about his wellbeing.

“My father has been under arrest for 845 days,” he wrote, highlighting the lack of access to the detained leader..

My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no… pic.twitter.com/VZm26zM4OF — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) November 27, 2025

He noted that his aunts had been denied visits despite court orders, adding that there had been no communication of any kind. “There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father,” he stated.

Kasim described the continued denial of access as a calculated move, saying, “This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition and prevent our family from knowing whether he is safe.”

Calling for urgent international attention, he said, “Let it be clear: the Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father’s safety and for every consequence of this inhumane isolation.”

He appealed to rights groups and democratic nations to intervene, urging them to “demand proof of life, enforce court-ordered access, end this inhumane isolation and call for the release of Pakistan’s most popular political leader who is being held solely for political reasons.”

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, with authorities placing an undeclared ban on visits for more than a month. The prolonged restrictions have intensified political tensions in Pakistan, where PTI supporters allege that the charges against him are politically motivated.