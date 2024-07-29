IMS scheme: Telangana to provide Rs 5,000 crore in loans for SHG enterprises

Hyderabad: The Telangana government plans to provide loans worth Rs. 5,000 crore to Self Help Groups (SHGs) over the next five years under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

The government has launched the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme to promote women entrepreneurship. Under this scheme women can establish micro enterprises, such as stitching centers and street vendor facilities, with subsidies ranging from 10% to 35% based on eligibility. Telangana has 1.74 lakh SHGs with 17.65 lakh members.

In the current financial year, the government aims to set up 17,500 micro enterprises with a capital outlay of Rs.1,025 crore, including 2,500 group enterprises receiving Rs. 20 lakh each. These group enterprises will include canteens, catering services, food processing units, construction equipment, cold storages, Mee Seva centers, and event management units.

Additionally, 1,500 individual enterprises are planned with an annual financial outlay of Rs. 525 crore, offering Rs. 3.5 lakh each for ventures like bakeries, food trucks, provision stores, dairy product outlets, beauty centers, and tent houses.

So far, Rs. 595 crore has been released to 9,856 SHGs through bank linkages, with Rs. 152 crore used to set up 2,464 micro enterprises and Rs. 122 crore for 358 stitching centers. An Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen has been established in Hanamkonda.

Proposed locations for more Indira Mahila Shakti Canteens include the Secretariat, Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), temples, tourism hubs, industrial parks, minority welfare hostels, SC/ST hostels, district courts, municipal offices, and other government areas.