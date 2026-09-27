Imtiaz Ali’s alleged Pakistani ex’s old remarks resurface

Hyderabad: Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s films have given audiences some memorable love stories. Now, an old chapter from his own reported romantic life has resurfaced, with a social media post revisiting his alleged eight-year relationship with Pakistani actress Iman Ali.

The post has brought attention back to Iman’s earlier remarks about a long relationship and how her perception of the person changed over time. However, the interview behind those reports dates to October 2022, making this a resurfaced story rather than a fresh revelation.

What did Iman Ali say?

During an interview with Amna Isani, Iman spoke about a relationship that lasted eight years. She stopped short of directly naming her former partner, but mentioned that the first two letters of their names were the same. Reports at the time connected the hint to Imtiaz Ali, with whom she had previously been linked.

Reflecting on that experience, the actress spoke about the tendency to create an ideal version of someone in one’s mind. She explained that the person initially came close to her idea of perfection, before she began seeing him as an ordinary human being.

“I don’t say he is not a good human being but things didn’t work out,” she said, according to coverage of the interview. She also acknowledged that there had been several issues, without offering a detailed account of the separation.

An old story returns

Iman, known for films including Khuda Kay Liye, Bol and Mah e Mir, had largely kept the subject private. In the same conversation, she indicated that she had previously avoided answering questions about it.

While the latest post revisits the alleged romance, the distinction remains clear: Iman discussed an eight-year relationship, while reports linked her remarks to Imtiaz. The resurfaced account does not amount to a new confirmation from either of them.