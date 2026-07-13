Mumbai: Wedding bells are set to ring in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s family. His daughter, filmmaker Ida Ali, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal after a picturesque beachside proposal. Sharing the joyous news on social media, Ida gave fans a glimpse of the intimate moment, which has since won hearts online.

She captioned the post, “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand,” revealing when and where Krish popped the question.

The video begins with a picturesque beach surrounded by mountains before showing Ida proudly flaunting her sparkling diamond ring. Moments later, Krish joins her in the frame as the couple celebrates the milestone with a smiling selfie. Ida also shared a series of photos from the proposal, including the heartfelt moment when Krish went down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Who is Krish Agrawal?

Krish Agarwal has largely stayed away from the spotlight and is not associated with the film industry. While he keeps a low profile, he has often appeared on Ida’s social media, where the couple has shared glimpses of their travels, celebrations and personal milestones over the years. His Instagram profile is also private and has only 121 followers.

The couple is yet to reveal their wedding plans.

Who is Ida Ali?

Ida, who studied filmmaking at California’s Chapman University, has directed short films including Lift (2017) and Gayatri (2021), which featured Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. She is the daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and his former wife, Preety Ali, who divorced in 2012.