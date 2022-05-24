In 2022, 29 Saudi hospitals named among the finest in the world

Twenty-nine hospitals from across Saudi Arabia have made it to the Newsweek Magazine list of best hospitals in the world for 2022.

The annual list of best hospitals includes 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries. With 33 hospitals featuring, those from the United States of America have topped the list for this year.

Countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Columbia have entered the list for the first time. The criteria for listing the hospitals are based on the views of 80,000 medical experts worldwide. The jury has also accessed details of the patient’s opinions while judging the best hospitals.

The list is based on various factors including:

The medical performance in hospitals Data regarding maintenance of hygiene, treatment service and patient safety The data of the number of patients per doctor.

Some of the major hospitals from Saudi Arabia to have featured in the list are King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) in Riyadh. King Abdullah Medical City Specialist Hospital in Makkah, King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh, King Saud Medical City (KSMC) in Riyadh, are a part of the list.

Some of the private hospitals that made the list include Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, International Medical Center Hospital (IMC) in Jeddah, and Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group, and the Arrayan Hospital in Riyadh, reported the Saudi Gazette .