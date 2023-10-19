In a first, HP launches affordable refurbished laptops in India

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th October 2023 3:45 pm IST
In a first, HP launches affordable refurbished laptops in India

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Thursday introduced refurbished laptops in India, which is the first HP market to launch a refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The company said it will run this programme through an HP certified partner who will sell these affordable HP PCs to retail customers and businesses.

The refurbishment programme is being operated in a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months which is now being expanded to offer refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on transactional basis.

MS Education Academy

The programme’s initial focus will be on notebooks, with a vision to expand and diversify its offerings, the company said in a statement.

Also Read
Microsoft opens pre-orders for new Laptop Go 3 in India

“It’s a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society,” said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market.

HP’s certified partner will source devices from enterprise, and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP.

Post refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.

The refurbishment program stems from HP’s prior pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for the workforce internally.

“Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements,” said the company.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th October 2023 3:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button