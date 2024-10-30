In a first, renowned Karkitchoo apples fly from Ladakh to Saudi Arabia

Renowned Karkitchoo apples from Ladakh, India, made their debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, October 30.

Karkitchoo apples stall opened at LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh as part of the ‘Lulu Wali Diwali’ festival, which was inaugurated by Commerce Minister of India Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

“From the Apple orchards of Ladakh to the markets of Riyadh! For the first time, Saudi Arabia gets to taste these exotic home-grown delights,” he said in a post on X.

“Today’s magnificent celebration is a testament to the deep mutual respect between India and Saudi Arabia. He extended Diwali greetings, expressing his hope for prosperity and good health for all while celebrating the enduring bond between the two nations,” he remarked.

Goyal arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 29, on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. The visit aims to further deepen bilateral strategic partnership and explore new avenues of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.