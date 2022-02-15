In a first, Saudi Arabia launches website to treat porn addiction

Riyadh: In a first of its kind initiative among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a website named ‘Effah’ to get rid of the habit of following pornographic sites within 100 days, local media reported.

The director of the Saudi Effat program, Saud Al-Hassani, has launched the first self-help site to recover from pornography addiction in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

The website will include specialised psychological models and lessons to help get rid of pornography addiction, in addition to a ten steps programme, and a women’s recovery model.

The site offers treatment for pornography addiction based on a systematic model and three main pillars— cognitive behavioural therapy, spiritual therapy, and a safe support environment.

The site will also explain the harmful effects of pornography and will explain the steps for recovery based on Islamic teachings.

The website will also feature giveaways, prizes, interactive weekly meetings for support and help, and will share the success stories of those who have succeeded in overcoming porn addiction.

According to Arabic daily Al-Watan, Al Hassani said that pornography is an issue that affects human values, psychological health and productivity, and can also lead to fueling harassment and violence.