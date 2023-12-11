In a first, Saudi opens virtual school for underprivileged children

Riyadh: For the first time, the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have opened a voluntary virtual school to educate orphans and children from families benefiting from its services.
The educational initiative was launched by the Al-Bir Society in the Eastern Province during the International Volunteer Day celebration.
The school aims to enhance fourth to sixth-grade students’ math and English skills using innovative teaching methods, contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by increasing the number of volunteers.
The school also adopts innovative strategies for social and psychological interaction, reversing traditional teaching methods.
Faisal Al-Misnad, supervisor of volunteer work at Al-Bir Society, emphasizes the importance of focusing on society’s beneficiaries, developing family members through virtual volunteer school, and offering professional opportunities.