In a first, Saudi opens virtual school for underprivileged children

Riyadh: For the first time, the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have opened a voluntary virtual school to educate orphans and children from families benefiting from its services.

The educational initiative was launched by the Al-Bir Society in the Eastern Province during the International Volunteer Day celebration.

Also Read Watch: Saudi Arabia begins periodic maintenance for holy Kaaba

The school aims to enhance fourth to sixth-grade students’ math and English skills using innovative teaching methods, contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by increasing the number of volunteers.

دشن أمين عام #بر_الشرقية الدكتور يوسف بن عمر الراشد مبادرة #رافد المدرسة الافتراضية التطوعية لتقوية أبناء مستفيدي الجمعية بمادتي الرياضيات والإنجليزي بهدف تحقيق التفوق العلمي، وتنمية مهارات الأبناء وتعزيز فرص التطوع الاحترافي. pic.twitter.com/Lzt9jCHOcv — جمعية البر بالمنطقة الشرقية (@AsharqiaBer) December 5, 2023

The school also adopts innovative strategies for social and psychological interaction, reversing traditional teaching methods.

Faisal Al-Misnad, supervisor of volunteer work at Al-Bir Society, emphasizes the importance of focusing on society’s beneficiaries, developing family members through virtual volunteer school, and offering professional opportunities.