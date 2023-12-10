Watch: Saudi Arabia begins periodic maintenance for holy Kaaba

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday, December 9, began periodic maintenance of the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Videos and pictures circulated on social media show a barrier placed around Kaaba for maintenance work and workers can seen cleaning the premises amidst the Umrah rituals being performed by pilgrims.

The maintenance work is carried out under the supervision of the Projects Management Office of the Finance Ministry, and in coordination with several relevant government agencies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The office prioritizes workflow details using the latest technologies and international standards.

The work involved repairing a rainwater drainage facility, covering the roof with marble, fixing water valves, and repairing doors.

This comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman’s government to continuously care for the Kaaba, glorify it, and preserve all its elements so that it remains in its best condition.

It also comes within the efforts undertaken by the government of King Salman under the guidance and follow-up of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to maintain the Holy House of God.

Millions of Muslims visit Saudi Arabia for the Haj and Umrah pilgrimage.

Those who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia anticipates around 10 million foreign Muslims attending the current Umrah season this year.