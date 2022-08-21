In a first, two women hired as metro train drivers in Egypt

Cairo metro has hired two women as the country’s first female train drivers to expand its services to a population of nearly 20 million people

The two women hired are— 30-year-old Hind Omar and 32-year-old Suzanne Mohammad.

Hana and Suzanne have already taken control of the drivers’ cab since April, offending many, from raising eyebrows to making faces of disgust.

Hind — a business graduate and mother of two — said she wanted to break new ground in a country where, according to 2020 statistics, only 14.3 per cent of women are in government jobs, AFP reported.

In addition, women have an advantage in this field, which is characterized by the fact that they do not work during the night shifts when work is restricted to men.

Suzanne Mohamed, an Egyptian woman metro train driver, poses through the entrance of a life-size train simulator at Adly Mansour station in the capital Cairo.(Photo: AFP)

Among the 30 candidates for the job, two women passed the tests supervised by the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels and the Paris Transport Authority (a French partner in the construction and operation of the Cairo metro).

This is considered an achievement for women in a country where women gained the right to vote in 1956 but remain subject to patriarchal legislation regarding personal rights.

In Saudi Arabia, women are currently undergoing training to drive trains, after they were forbidden until 2018 to drive cars.