In a first, UAE grocer Spinneys opens store in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Spinneys 1961 Holding PLC, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based grocery chain, opened its first store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, June 24.

This new store is located in La Strada Yard, a mixed-use development in the affluent An Nuzha district of Riyadh.

The first Saudi store, covering 43,520 square feet, offers a diverse range of premium products, including imported, locally sourced, branded, and private label items.

Spinneys’ La Strada store will also offer a wide range of on-site baked goods, meats, and meal solutions, ensuring Spinneys’ commitment to freshness and quality in UAE and Oman.

“We are delighted to be launching our unique premium offering in Saudi Arabia, a rapidly growing market with a diverse consumer base and a keen appetite for fresh, high-quality products,” Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said.

“Our entry into Saudi Arabia, a historic moment for a homegrown UAE brand, is driven by strong demand and positive market fundamentals, bolstered by the transformative Saudi Vision 2030, which has created an ideal environment for retail sector growth.”

He added, “Our track record in the GCC, coupled with best-in-class insights and partnerships in the Kingdom, give us a robust platform and we look forward to becoming a trusted name in the market.”

The production facilities at La Strada will also serve other Spinneys stores scheduled to open in Riyadh this year.

With three more stores planned in Riyadh and Jeddah for 2024, Spinneys expects to open up to 12 new stores in Saudi Arabia by 2028.

Spinneys enters Saudi Arabia amid growth and diversification initiatives, Vision 2030, and upcoming global events like Riyadh Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.