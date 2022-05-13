In a first, women employed as field researchers for Saudi Census 2022

Riyadh: The training program for the Saudi Census 2022 in the Jazan region on Thursday received hundreds of women to work as field researchers in the region and its governorates, local media reported.

This come after the General Authority for Statistics in the Jazan region allowed them to participate as field researchers.

The candidates in the Jazan region started the training program for the Saudi Census Project at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center in Jazan, which lasts for four days.

The supervisor of the Saudi census in the Jazan region, Ali al-Hamdi, said that empowering women in the session comes as her first-ever participation since the launch of the Saudi census.

He pointed out that the women underwent a training program that helps raise their skills in the population enumeration process, in terms of how to use the national address, as well as ensuring the quality of data and potential cases during the actual population enumeration process, in addition to ensuring the quality of data and potential cases.

The General Authority for Statistics confirmed that the outputs of the Saudi census 2022 will contribute significantly to the urban planning and the development of public services, such as transportation, education, housing, health care, and others.