In Allu Sirish’s temple row, netizen raises Kokapet traffic woes

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Sirish just complained about one ‘civic issue’ in Hyderabad, but the internet quickly turned the conversation in a completely different direction. While many users dragged religion into his complaint, one social media user hit back at the actor with a civic issue of their own involving Allu Cinemas in Kokapet.

Netizen brings up Allu Cinemas located in Kokapet

Amid the heated discussion, one user decided to turn the civic argument back on Allu Sirish and brought up Allu Cinemas located at Kokapet.

Replying to his post, the netizen said that while people could understand the inconvenience caused by a festival that comes once a year, residents allegedly face traffic and crowd-related problems because of the theatre every day.

“Dear Mr. Allu Sirish, If you feel inconvenienced by the Ganesh Navaratri festival that comes once a year, we can understand that. But because of your Allu Theatre located at Kokapet Chaurasta, we are facing troubles with traffic and crowds every single day,” the user wrote.

The netizen then made a sarcastic request to Sirish, suggesting that the theatre could operate in the mornings and close for some time in the evening, adding that local residents too expect their concerns to be understood.

For the unversed, Allu Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, was trolled on X after he complained about loud music being played from a Hanuman temple in Hyderabad late at night.

Tagging Hyderabad Police, Sirish said that the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar had been playing loud music beyond permitted decibel levels until 2–3 am for several days. He said the noise was disturbing elders, children and working people in his society and claimed that several complaints had already been made.

The Hyderabad Police responded that the matter had been referred to the Film Nagar SHO.

However, the actor soon found himself facing criticism online, with some users accusing him of “selective outrage” because the complaint involved a temple during the festive season.

Allu Sirish’s response to the backlash

Allu Sirish later clarified that he was not against the religious celebrations and said he was a believer himself.

“Friends… I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ set up at 2 am is not Bhakti. What I complained about is about civic sense not devotion,” he wrote.

Friends.. I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ setup at 2am is not Bhakti. What I complained is abt civic sense not devotion. Thank you for understanding.. pic.twitter.com/frOgcSl09m — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 28, 2026

Kokapet’s growing traffic problem

The comment comes at a time when traffic in Kokapet, Narsingi and the Financial District has been increasing rapidly as the areas continue to see massive development. With new malls, restaurants, offices, residential projects and entertainment spaces coming up, the number of people and vehicles in the area has also gone up.

Allu Cinemas, located within Allu Studios in Kokapet, is among the newer entertainment destinations attracting crowds to the area.