In Delhi, Narsinghanand calls on Hindus to overpower Muslims

The head priest of Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand has yet again spewed hate against the Muslim minority in the country. This time, Narsinghanand called for violence against Muslims at a hate conclave in Delhi’s Burari on Sunday, under the banner of Hindu Mahapanchayat.

At another event similar to the Dharma Sansad of Uttarakhand, he called upon Hindus to arm themselves with weapons.

In a number of videos that surfaced on social media, Narsinghanand can be heard spewing venom against the largest minority in the country.

Contents of the speech:

“I am tired of these gatherings which are of no good. The only solution is to give birth to more children. If you are able to reproduce, do it. And make your children capable enough to fight,” he said urging Hindus to bear more children.

Yati Narsinghanand is at it again, he asks "Hindus" to take up arms against "Muslims" while addressing a crowd gathered at the ongoing "Hindu Mahapanchayat" in Delhi's Burari ground.



"If you want to change the future, become a man,man is the one who has arms in hand," Yati said. pic.twitter.com/ABuX2B58UU — Mahmodul Hassan (@mhassanism) April 3, 2022

In another video, he alleges that Muslims have taken an oath to demolish the Ram Mandir the day a Muslim Prime Minister is elected to power.

“Each and every Muslim has taken an oath that the day we take over the system of the country we will break this temple (the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya) and turn it into a mosque again,” he said.

Claiming that a Muslim will be elected to power at least by 2039, he warned Hindus of a possible “catastrophe”.

“Once the PM of the country becomes a Muslim then 50 percent of you will convert and become Muslims. The number of Muslims we have today are not from Arab countries. These were all our people,” he claims.

“40 percent of Hindus will be killed. 10 percent of Hindus will give their sisters and daughters away to Muslims and live in refugees camps or abroad. This is the future of the Hindus,” adds Narsinghanand.

He further calls on Hindus to change their future. “If you want to change the future, be a man,” he reiterates, “a man is one who has a weapon in his hands,” he adds.

THe Hindu Mahapanchayat

The Hindu Mahapanchayat, hosted by the same organization that held a similar event in Jantar Mantar last year, included genocidal sentiments and was attended by prominent Hindutva leaders including Narsinghanand, his close aide Pinky Chaudhary and right-wing news outfit Sudarshan News’ anchor Suresh Chavhanke.

Chavhanke in the event also expressed that he is against equal rights and that Muslims in India should get the same rights that Hindus have in Pakistan.

According to a report by The Quint, the controversial event was previously denied authorization by the Delhi police. Further, three Muslim journalists, who were covering the event, were assaulted by Hindutva goons.