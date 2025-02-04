In-demand engineering branch for campus placements in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the ongoing campus placements in engineering colleges in Hyderabad, a branch remained in-demand.

Around 70-80 percent of jobs were grabbed by students of Computer Science Engineering and allied branches in Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE).

CSE, allied engineering branches remained in-demand for Hyderabad IT jobs with over 10L packages

In an exclusive interview with Siasat.com, the training and placement officer of OUCE, Osmania University, Dr. D. Suman, said that companies that visited campus placements this year preferred CSE and allied branches for job roles with packages of over 10 lakh per annum.

However, for jobs with packages of 4-5 lakh per annum, all branches were eligible. During the current placement year so far, the highest package was 17.6 lakh per annum. The second highest was 13.26 lakh per annum.

Both MNCs, startups visited for campus placements in Hyderabad

Over 100 companies visited Hyderabad’s OUCE in the ongoing placement session and out of them, 75 declared the results and recruited candidates from both in-demand and other engineering branches, and 30 are still conducting different rounds of interviews.

So far, 150 students got placed, and among them, 70-80 percent are either from CSE or allied branches.

In order to further improve the placement record, the university is going to focus on Database Management Systems (DBMS), Java, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain technology, as these are the most in-demand skills during campus placements in Hyderabad.