In his first Christmas homily, Pope Leo XIV remembers Gaza’s suffering

This is the first real Christmas celebration for their two children, aged 2 1/2 and 10 months.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th December 2025 5:05 pm IST
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV gave his first Christmas Mass after being elected to the role.

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV, during his first Christmas Day homily on Thursday, remembered the people of Gaza “exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold” and said the world’s many conflicts can only be silenced through dialogue.

Leo led the Christmas Day Mass from the central altar beneath the balustrade of St Peter’s Basilica, adorned with floral garlands and clusters of red poinsettias. White flowers were set at the feet of a statue of Mary, mother of Jesus, whose birth is celebrated on Christmas Day.

Recalling that God was made flesh through Jesus’s birth in a manger in Bethlehem, Leo likened God’s word to “a fragile tent among us.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“How then can we not think of the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold; and of those so many other refugees and displaced persons on every continent, or of the makeshift shelters of thousands of homeless people in our own cities,” Leo said.

The pontiff also recalled the fragility of “defenceless populations, tried by so many wars,” and of “young people forced to take up arms, who on the front lines feel the senselessness of what is asked of them, and the falsehoods that fill the pompous speeches of those who send them to their deaths.”

Leo underlined that peace can emerge only through dialogue.

Memory Khan Seminar

“There will be peace when our monologues are interrupted and, enriched by listening, we fall to our knees before the humanity of the other,” he said.

Thousands of people packed the Basilica for the pope’s first Christmas Day Mass, holding aloft their smartphones to capture images of the opening procession.

Leo will later deliver the traditional Christmas message from a loggia overlooking St. Peter’s Square, where the faithful were gathering beneath a steady rain. The “Urbi et Orbi” blessing — Latin for “to the City and the World” — serves as a summary of the woes facing the world this year.

This Christmas season marks the winding down of the Holy Year celebrations, which will close on Jan. 6, the Catholic Epiphany holiday marking the visit of the three wise men to the baby Jesus in Bethlehem.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th December 2025 5:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button