In photos: National Law Day in Delhi

Published: 26th November 2023
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar being greeted by the Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Arun Kumar Mishra during a plenary session organised on the occasion of Constitution Day (National Law Day), in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Indira Banerjee during a plenary session organised on the occasion of Constitution Day (National Law Day), in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal during a plenary session organised on the occasion of Constitution Day (National Law Day), in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Chairperson of the Law Commission of India Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi during a plenary session organised on the occasion of Constitution Day (National Law Day), in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar being felicitated by Law Secretary Niten Chandra during a plenary session organised on the occasion of Constitution Day (National Law Day), in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

