In photos: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union MoS for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena poses for photos after paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, in Narmada district,Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo) Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, in Narmada district, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo) Navi Mumbai: Differently-abled children with their parents take part in the 'Unity For Run' on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Navi Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)