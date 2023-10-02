In pics: 19th Asian Games – Athletics and Boxing

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 12:59 pm IST
In pics: 19th Asian Games - Athletics and Boxing
Hangzhou: Indias Parveen Hooda arrives for her bout against Uzbekistans Sitora Turdibekova in the Womens 54-57kg Boxing Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s Jyothi Yarraji reacts before the start of women’s 100-meter hurdle final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hangzhou: India’s Jyothi Yarraji and China’s Wu Yanni talk to technical officials during the women’s 100-meter hurdle final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hangzhou: India’s Jyothi Yarraji and China’s Wu Yanni talk to technical officials during the women’s 100-meter hurdle final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hangzhou: Indias Parveen Hooda (red) competes against Uzbekistans Sitora Turdibekova in the Womens 54-57kg Boxing Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Indias Parveen Hooda (red) acknowledges the crowd after winning the Womens 54-57kg Boxing Quarterfinal match against Uzbekistans Sitora Turdibekova at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 12:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button