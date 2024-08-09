In pics – 2024 Paris Olympics: Men’s 4x400m relay

Paris: India's Rajesh Ramesh and Amoj Jacob react after the men's 4 x 400m relay event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Rajesh Ramesh and Amoj Jacob greet each other after the men’s 4 x 400m relay event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Participants compete in the men’s 4 x 400m relay event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Rajesh Ramesh (centre) relaxes after the men’s 4 x 400m relay event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Muhammed Anas Yahiya compete in the men’s 4 x 400m relay event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Muhammed Anas Yahiya competes in the men’s 4 x 400m relay event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

