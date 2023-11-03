In pics: All Souls’ Day Commemoration

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2023 9:37 am IST
Prayagraj: People from the Christian community visit a cemetery as they observe All Souls' Day in Prayagraj, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nadia: Christians nuns offer near a grave at a cemetery on All Souls Day in Nadia, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: People from the Christian community light candles on the graves of their deceased relatives as they observe All Souls’ Day, at a cemetery in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Nagpur: Nuns visit a cemetery as they observe All Souls’ Day, in Nagpur, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Christian community people decorate the graves of their loved ones on “All Souls Day”, at Sewree Christian Cemetery, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

