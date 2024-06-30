In pics: Amarnath Yatra 2024

Anantnag: Pilgrims leave for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Nunwan base camp, in Anantnag district, Saturday, June 29, 2024. The yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Sadhus board a bus before leaving for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Saturday, June 29, 2024. The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Pilgrims wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ganderbal: Pilgrims enroute to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, June 29, 2024. The yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Ganderbal: Pilgrims enroute to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, June 29, 2024. The yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Jammu: Pilgrims wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

