In pics: Anantnag gunfight enters day 4

Srinagar: Joint security forces resumed their operation against the hiding militants in Gadole area of Kokernag village in District Anantnag on Saturday.

Security measures were intensified in and around the encounter site to neutralize the militants hiding in the forest. Drones have been pressed into the service to pinpoint the location of militants who have been hiding in a hilly area in Gadole area of Kokernag Village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag District.

Meanwhile, Northern Army commander Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site in Gadole Kokernag of Anantnag District to review the operational situation of the ongoing operation.

It is pertinent to mention that, encounter has started between security forces and militants on Saturday in Gadole, Kokernag of District Anantnag in which 4 security personals including Army Major, CO and DySP of JK Police were killed.

Photo Credit: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com

