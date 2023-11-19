In pics: Autumn colours give Kashmir ‘a magical touch’

Published: 19th November 2023
Srinagar: Autumn, season of fall, locally known as Harud has arrived in Kashmir. With leaves changing their color from green to golden or red, especially Chinar leaves, the season is attracting local as well as non-local tourists to the world-famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir.

Gardens in Srinagar including, Nishat, Shalimar, Dachigam and Chinar Bagh, which are an abode for different species of plants and trees are emerging as a to-go destination for tourists.

“I have come from Mumbai especially for Autumn as I saw pictures and videos of how beautiful these gardens look in this season,” says Manish who has specially come to Nishat garden along with his wife and son to witness fall here.

The fall of leaves at these garders, where a huge number of Chinar trees exist, lure a large number of visitors.

There are four seasons in Kashmir — spring, summer, autumn, and winter. All the four seasons of Kashmir present a unique and picturesque view of Kashmir. But the autumn season creates a breathtaking view for visitors with the leaves of trees turning golden and reddish in November.

